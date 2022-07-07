Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Black Households Hit Harder By Inflation, UC San Diego Study Finds

 
Last updated 7/11/2022 at 9:58pm



SAN DIEGO - Black families experience higher and more volatile inflation, impacting prices on groceries and household essentials, according to

a report published today with research from UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy.

The study, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, looked at inflation for Black compared to white households from 2004 to 2020 and found inflation is 13% more volatile for Black families.

Study author Munseob Lee, assistant professor of economics at UCSD, said Black families spend a larger portion of their income on essential goods

and...



