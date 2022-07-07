Blanket Project donates items for REINS fundraiser

Fallbrook Blanket Project President Carmen Willard, front left, presents handmade blankets to REINS Executive Director Debbie Shinner, front right, for the REINS Country Hoedown, as Hazel Alcorn riding Hoagie, and REINS Riding Instructor Brenda Redfield watch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Carmen Willard presented several hand-knit or crocheted blankets from Fallbrook Blanket Project members to REINS to be offered for bid in the silent auction at the upcoming annual fundraiser, the REINS Country Hoedown, Saturday, Oct. 8.

The mission of REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) is to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults through therapeutic horse-related programs. They are now accepting donations of items and experiences of all values for the silent auction in this fundraising event. Sponsorships and...