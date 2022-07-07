Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Blanket Project donates items for REINS fundraiser

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:55pm

Fallbrook Blanket Project President Carmen Willard, front left, presents handmade blankets to REINS Executive Director Debbie Shinner, front right, for the REINS Country Hoedown, as Hazel Alcorn riding Hoagie, and REINS Riding Instructor Brenda Redfield watch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Carmen Willard presented several hand-knit or crocheted blankets from Fallbrook Blanket Project members to REINS to be offered for bid in the silent auction at the upcoming annual fundraiser, the REINS Country Hoedown, Saturday, Oct. 8.

The mission of REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) is to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults through therapeutic horse-related programs. They are now accepting donations of items and experiences of all values for the silent auction in this fundraising event. Sponsorships and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2022 22:22