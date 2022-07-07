CHP locate vehicle allegedly related to crime

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif. – Investigators from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Oceanside Area office located aan alleged suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a pursuit over the weekend. The abandoned vehicle was discovered Monday in the Pauma area.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., a CHP Oceanside unit initiated a traffic stop on an Audi sedan on state Route 76 (SR-76) near Red Gate Road for a broken taillight. The Audi failed to yield and the officer broadcast the pursuit over the radio. The vehicle drove through an orange grove before the unit lost sight of it when it got onto Rincon Ranch Road. Air support and allied agencies responded to the area and assisted in setting up a perimeter, however, the suspect vehicle was not located.

During the pursuit the driver threw a backpack out of the window of his vehicle. It was recovered and a loaded handgun was discovered inside. No shots were fired at or by officers during the pursuit.

Investigators are attempting to determine if the vehicle or weapon were used in other crimes in North County. The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Officer Aaron Sanchez at Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

