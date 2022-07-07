Emergency crews at scene of head-on collision at Via Encinos and South Mission

*** UPDATE: California Highway Patrol on its incident page states that two people, a male and female, have been detained. It also states that a vehicle may have ended up in a front yard. NCFPD still has crews on scene.

*** UPDATE: It’s being shared on social

media from a citizen journalist who observed a man and woman detained on the side of the road. We are in process of verifying this information.

*** UPDATE: Two adult patients were taken to Temecula Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a NCFPD spokesperson.

North County Fire crews just arrived on scene (Tuesday, July 12 at 9:45 p.m.) of a two car head-on traffic collision at Via Encinos and South Mission Road.

“We have one patient. The other driver of the other vehicle has left the scene,” NCFPD spokesperson said.

California Highway Patrol is investigating.

We will update this story.