Fallbrook Ace Hardware raises funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs

Fallbrook Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Tresa Yada, right, presents a donation to Brian Astredo from the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County; the money came from customers rounding up their transaction totals during the month of May.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Ace Hardware held a "round up" fundraiser back in May for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County. Fallbrook Ace customers really stepped up to support, helping raise just over $1500 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club.

This isn't the only fundraising Fallbrook Ace has done this year. So far they have raised $600 for Fallbrook High School PTSA, $700 for William Frazier Elementary School and in June the store was raising funds for the Fallbrook Historical Society.

So next time residents are in Fallbrook Ace, they are encouraged to "round up"...