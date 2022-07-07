Fallbrook Propane Gas Company puts out call to artists for the 'Honoring Our Heroes' art competition

A guest views and casts a vote for the People's Choice award for hero-themed art at The Gallery in Fallbrook during the fourth annual Honoring Our Heroes art contest, Sept. 8, 2019.

FALLBROOK – The fifth annual "Honoring Our Heroes" exhibition and competition invites artists "to create a patriotic themed work of art, honoring our military, veterans, first responders, our country and remembering 9/11." Fallbrook Propane Gas Company continues its sponsorship of this competition.

The exhibition will be held at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Sept. 1-21. The artwork will be judged by the community. The "People's Choice Award" can be voted on Sept. 1 through Sept. 8 at the chamber office.

A reception will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, where the winners will be announced, and awards presented.

The competition is open to everyone. The work may be created in any medium, for the 2-dimensional category or photography category. The work may be no longer than 24-inches on any side including frame and weigh no more than 10 lbs. Wire hangers only, with ends wrapped for safety.

Entry fees are $25 for one entry, $40 for two entries. Entry fees will be donated to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Cash awards in the 2-dimensional category will be: First place – $300; Second place – $200 and Third place – $100. In the photography category, cash awards will be: First place – $150; Second place – $125 and Third place – $100. One additional award in each category will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office on Saturday, Aug. 27 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce is located at 111 S. Main Avenue, Fallbrook.

Prospectus and entry form can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Co., the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce (or downloaded from their website – fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org), The Gallery FAA, Green Arthouse, Fallbrook Food Pantry, or requested by email.

For more information or to register, contact Anita Kimzey, 714-222-2462 cell, or email: [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.