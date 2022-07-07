Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrookians put on their own July 4th parade

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:56pm

Residents on Riverview Drive wave to their friends and neighbors in their annual 4th of July parade down their street, complete with golf carts, tractors, and costumes. Village News/Courtesy photo

Uncle Sam driving a tractor leads the 4th of July parade up Riverview Drive. Village News/Courtesy photos

 

