Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:56pm
Residents on Riverview Drive wave to their friends and neighbors in their annual 4th of July parade down their street, complete with golf carts, tractors, and costumes. Village News/Courtesy photo
Fallbrookians put on their own July 4th parade
Uncle Sam driving a tractor leads the 4th of July parade up Riverview Drive. Village News/Courtesy photos
