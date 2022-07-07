Fire fighters stop forward rate of spread off of Ladera Vista Road

Firefighters fighting a vegetation fire

North County Fire is at the scene of a vegetation fire in the 4000 block of Ladera Vista Road in Fallbrook. The spokesperson asks that people avoid the area until it is cleared up.

A spokesman said, “The fire is holding at one acre. Crews and aircraft are making great progress.”

The fire started in a grove near the bottom of the hill. Fire crews and aircraft stopped the forward rate of spread, a spokesman said, adding that units will remain on scene for mop up.