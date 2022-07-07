Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Karen Ossenfort 

Hiker on Monserate Mountain rescued

 
Last updated 7/9/2022 at 2:53pm



North County Fire performed a trail rescue for an injured hiker on Monserate Mountain this morning, July 9.

They used a stokes basket a mile and a half uphill from the trail to rescue the adult hiker, who had a leg injury.

Once back on the trail, the hiker refused medical attention or transportation to hospital, according to NCFPD spokesperson John Choi.

Choi encourages hikers to stick to marked trails and have hydration with them, at least one liter per person.

Also, a joint effort involving NCFPD, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and Boy Scouts of America put together a trail marking system that will orient hikers.

Hikers need to know where they are at on the trails.

 

