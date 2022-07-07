One needs a gate pass card to travel Sandia Creek Road
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:59pm
Karen Ossenfort
Special to the Village News
Drivers who cut through Fallbrook, Sandia Creek and De Luz on their way to Temecula or I-15, were met with a surprise Saturday, July 2, because they no longer have access to the privately owned and maintained Sandia Creek Road. The gate is now locked and no one has access without a pass.
"As of 8 a.m. this Saturday morning, the gate is closed," said Alma Carpenter, secretary of the Sandia Creek Road Committee. "The fire department did an extensive review of the gate and (how it will work) and they know they can open and close it."
The 2.2 miles o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)