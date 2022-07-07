Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

One needs a gate pass card to travel Sandia Creek Road

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:59pm

The gates are now closed and in operation at the private stretch of Sandia Creek Drive in the unincorporated area of De Luz. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

Drivers who cut through Fallbrook, Sandia Creek and De Luz on their way to Temecula or I-15, were met with a surprise Saturday, July 2, because they no longer have access to the privately owned and maintained Sandia Creek Road. The gate is now locked and no one has access without a pass.

"As of 8 a.m. this Saturday morning, the gate is closed," said Alma Carpenter, secretary of the Sandia Creek Road Committee. "The fire department did an extensive review of the gate and (how it will work) and they know they can open and close it."

The 2.2 miles o...



