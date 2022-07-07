Organizations join forces to educate about fentanyl dangers

Courtesy of San Diego Crime Stoppers

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and Student Speaking Out, along with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office and community leaders, have partnered with Hollandia Dairy, a San Marcos-based dairy processor and direct-to-store supplier to help communicate the dangers of fentanyl to students in Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Placed on Hollandia Dairy nonfat chocolate, half pint carton side panels, a “One Pill Can Kill” education campaign displays information to contact studentspeakingout.org with hopes of providing talking points to students and famil...