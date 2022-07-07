Organizations join forces to educate about fentanyl dangers
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:53pm
Courtesy of San Diego Crime Stoppers
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and Student Speaking Out, along with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office and community leaders, have partnered with Hollandia Dairy, a San Marcos-based dairy processor and direct-to-store supplier to help communicate the dangers of fentanyl to students in Kindergarten to 12th grade.
Placed on Hollandia Dairy nonfat chocolate, half pint carton side panels, a “One Pill Can Kill” education campaign displays information to contact studentspeakingout.org with hopes of providing talking points to students and famil...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)