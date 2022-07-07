Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors approve acquisition of Caltrans property

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:53pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Once the formal real estate transaction process is completed, the County of San Diego will own an 18.49-acre property near the intersection of State Route 76 and Interstate 15 currently owned by the California Department of Transportation.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 June 28 to approve the purchase of the property which will be developed as a public safety facility. The county will pay Caltrans $3,214,000 including a $321,000 non-refundable option paid last year.

The 2005 Sheriff's Department Facilities Master Plan recommended that a...



