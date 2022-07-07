Supervisors approve acquisition of Caltrans property

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Once the formal real estate transaction process is completed, the County of San Diego will own an 18.49-acre property near the intersection of State Route 76 and Interstate 15 currently owned by the California Department of Transportation.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 June 28 to approve the purchase of the property which will be developed as a public safety facility. The county will pay Caltrans $3,214,000 including a $321,000 non-refundable option paid last year.

The 2005 Sheriff's Department Facilities Master Plan recommended that a...