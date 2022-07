There are traffic delays due to a lane closure on East Mission Road for pipeline work by FPUD.

FALLBROOK – Crews will be performing scheduled pipeline work near E Mission Rd, Minnesota St and E Dougherty St Wednesday July 13th to the morning of July 14th (night work). Night work has been scheduled to lessen the impact on businesses. Any updates during the shutdown will be posted on the district website http://www.fpud.com.