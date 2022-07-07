Prepare your family for food shortages

Julie Reeder

President Biden has warned more than once in his speeches, both here and abroad, that food shortages are going “to be real.”

Farmers warn of a perfect storm with supply chain issues, bad weather, a rise in the cost of grain and inflation. One farmer said with the rising cost of fertilizer alone, any hope of profit went out the door.

India, which exports 10% of the world’s wheat reserves, has banned the exports of wheat to avoid food instability in their own country.

According to Barron Seger, CEO and president of the World Food Program USA, Ukraine and...