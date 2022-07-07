Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:27pm



Don Thompson

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California Department of Justice Wednesday, June 29, acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fi...



