Sheriff investigates double homicide in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER – Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace in Valley Center on June 26, around 10 p.m., for a report of assault with a deadly weapon.

The reporting party advised her brother-in-law, 44-year-old Christian Bobila, (allegedly) shot her husband, the sheriff spokesperson said. Upon arrival to the area, deputies located Bobila driving a black minivan a few blocks away from the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and Bobila was detained without incident, explained the spokesperson.

Deputies and fire department personnel arrived at the hom...