Sheriff's Crime Lab certified for top standards in the lab

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is proud to announce a national recognition for its Regional Crime Laboratory.

This certification is from the Organization of Scientific Area Committees. OSAC is a collaborative body of more than 500 forensic science practitioners, industry scholars, lawyers and other experts who represent local, state and federal agencies. They develop, publish and promote rigorous standards to strengthen the practice of forensic science.

To earn this recognition, the Crime Lab implemented OSAC Registry Approved Standards into their everyday pr...