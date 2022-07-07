Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Baker, Torralba given Ultimate Warrior Award

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:30pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook High School baseball post-season banquet included presentation of the Ultimate Warrior Award to seniors Mitchell Baker and Derick Torralba.

The banquet was held June 1 at 127 West Social House. “The boosters did a tremendous job,” said Fallbrook head coach Pat Walker.

Activities at the banquet also included the presentation of all-league certificates and varsity letters. Baker and sophomore Jaxon Dent were named to the Valley League first team while Torralba and junior Tanyon Smith were second-team selections.

Mark DiBenedetti was Fallbroo...



