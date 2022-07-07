Baker, Torralba given Ultimate Warrior Award
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook High School baseball post-season banquet included presentation of the Ultimate Warrior Award to seniors Mitchell Baker and Derick Torralba.
The banquet was held June 1 at 127 West Social House. “The boosters did a tremendous job,” said Fallbrook head coach Pat Walker.
Activities at the banquet also included the presentation of all-league certificates and varsity letters. Baker and sophomore Jaxon Dent were named to the Valley League first team while Torralba and junior Tanyon Smith were second-team selections.
Mark DiBenedetti was Fallbroo...
