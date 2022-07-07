Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Nine Warriors given all-league girls lacrosse honors

Hendrix, Ramirez on Valley league first team

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Nine members of Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team were given all-league honors by the Valley league coaches.

The two Valley League first team players from Fallbrook, Zahra Hendrix and Cassie Ramirez, were both seniors. Three Fallbrook juniors – Erica Garcia, Bella Lopez, and Taylor Sanchez – were chosen for the all-league second team. Honorable mention designation was conferred upon senior Carly Hawkins, sophomores Shea Morgan and Myah Pack, and freshman Gianna Lindenmayer.

