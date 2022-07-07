Warriors 12th among Division II boys at CIF track and field meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys track and field team concluded the Warriors’ 2022 season with a 12th-place finish among Division II schools at the CIF track and field finals May 21 at Mount Carmel High School.

Position points given to each division’s top eight athletes or relay teams for each event determine team standings. Fallbrook had 24 points. Lincoln and San Pasqual shared 10th place with 25 points apiece. Hilltop had the 13th-place total of 22 points.

Both Washington brothers took third place among Division II boys with junior Marcus Washington hav...