Boys & Girls Club receives yearly donation

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation present a $36,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club, from left, Mike Stromsoe, Margaret Shirkey, Phil Delaney, Allison Barclay, Dale Mitchell, Chad Wauschek, Jon Frandell and Chris Bouse. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation delivered a check for $36,000 to Allison Barclays, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North County, for its annual endowment distribution from the foundation to the club.

At the same time, Mike and Cindy Stromsoe donated $10,000 to the Jon Stromsoe Endowment Fund. The foundation also has a Discretionary Fund and these two funds support the club.

The Boys and Girls Club of North County is a mainstay for the youth of Fallbrook with over 2,000 members and weekly attendance of over 700, helping students with homework, n...