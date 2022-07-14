Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County to apply for grant to expand Mt. Olympus Preserve

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:14pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego will be applying for a grant to expand Mount Olympus Preserve.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote June 29, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation or his designee to submit the necessary documents to apply for Habitat Conservation Fund grants for Mount Olympus and for Kumeyaay Valley Park in Lakeside. The Department of Parks and Recreation director was also authorized to complete all documents necessary to accept the grant funding if it is awarded. The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

