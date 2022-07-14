DAR shares the story of Lydia Bean

TEMECULA – Daughters of the American Revolution continue to raise awareness of the courage and sacrifice of the patriots who won America’s independence. On a national level, Americans and others traveling along our nation’s highways may notice stand-alone bronze markers which they previously had not seen; these are the DAR America250 Patriots Markers.

According to NSDAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren, “The program has been established to honor the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continue as a go...