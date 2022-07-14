Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Judy Ann Barrick

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:59pm

Judy Ann Barrick went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the age of 81. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family.

Judy was raised in Vista, California and married to her high school sweetheart of 60 years. They were long-time residents of Fallbrook, still living in the same

home they built in 1984. Judy was passionate about her love for Jesus, her

family, friends and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Chris & Judy Barrick, Janet & Chris Farrens, Scott & Michelle Barrick; her grandchildren, Laura & Dave, Sam & Kelsey, Max, Will, Codi & Will, Tyler, and Carly; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Cooper.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at North Coast Church, 2205 North

Santa Fe Ave., Vista, Monday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 23:20