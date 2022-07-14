Pearl Marsh, 95, passed away May 10, 2022, at the Motion Picture & Television Fund Retirement Community in Woodland Hills, California, where she had been a resident for the past seven years.

Born Pearl Lillian Clarke in Wyoming and raised in Colorado, she would move to Los Angeles and marry her husband, Spurgeon (Steve) Marsh in 1950. They lived in Los Angeles until moving to Fallbrook in 1972.

Pearl was a very active member of the community, serving on the Board of Directors of The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. While with the chamber, she served as Treasurer, member of the Executive Board, and Chamber Ambassador. She co-chaired the Fallbrook Centennial and Chaired the Return of the Avocado Festival and Wine Tasting.

Other chamber events on which she worked and chaired included the children's Easter egg hunts, Fallbrook Christmas Parade, and Miss Fallbrook Pageant. In 1987, Pearl was named Honorary Mayor of Fallbrook. She helped with the formation of the American Heart Association in Fallbrook and chaired Fallbrook's first Cardiac Arrest Fundraiser.

She was active with the Fallbrook Lioness and Soroptimist clubs and was named Soroptimist Woman of Distinction in 1991. She would go on working many years for the Fallbrook Community Food Pantry. Her life reflected her strong desire to give back to her community.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Johniston and Lillian; her husband, Spurgeon, and brothers Daryl and Eldon. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter-in-law Kimberly, and granddaughter Maddie of Fallbrook; sister-in-law Anita of Colorado Springs, nieces Joanne (and husband Nick) of Canon City, Carol and Sharon of Colorado Springs, Billie (and husband James) of Idaho, and their families.

Pearl's request is to be returned to Colorado where she will be honored and laid to rest privately by her family.