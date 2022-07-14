Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Reasons may be multifold for prayers not being answered

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3pm



Dr. Rick Koole

LifePointe Church

You just keep praying, but never seem to get an answer, and you ask yourself “Why?” Is it because God doesn’t hear your prayers; or is it because God hears but doesn’t care about them? As a pastor, I get asked this question often, so let me share with you from the book of James six reasons why it may seem like God isn’t answering your prayers.

Because we fail to ask.

James 4:2 states it bluntly, “You do not have, because you do not ask.” By far the most common reason prayers are not answered, is because we fail to ask God. The lesson is,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 22:55