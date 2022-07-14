Reasons may be multifold for prayers not being answered

Dr. Rick Koole

LifePointe Church

You just keep praying, but never seem to get an answer, and you ask yourself “Why?” Is it because God doesn’t hear your prayers; or is it because God hears but doesn’t care about them? As a pastor, I get asked this question often, so let me share with you from the book of James six reasons why it may seem like God isn’t answering your prayers.

Because we fail to ask.

James 4:2 states it bluntly, “You do not have, because you do not ask.” By far the most common reason prayers are not answered, is because we fail to ask God. The lesson is,...