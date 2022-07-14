Residents will benefit from upcoming 'Chipping Day'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring a “chipping day” from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr. (corner of Pala Mesa Dr. and Old Hwy 395) in Fallbrook.

Chipping Day is an opportunity for the community to bring trimmed branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation to have the material chipped or shredded.

Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted.

This event is open to all community members in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz areas. Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. Watch for more information and remember to “save the date.”

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.