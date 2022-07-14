Guitarist de Alva to bring Flamenco culture to Fallbrook

Flamenco artist David de Alva will perform with a singer and a dancer at Fallbrook Library Aug. 6.

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library present a free Flamenco Cultural Experience complete with music, dancing and singing on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

David de Alva was born in Madrid, Spain, while both his parents were touring with the internationally known Flamenco Dance Company, Pilar Lopez. Musical diversity is one of de Alva 's most distinguished traits. He has performed in New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid, Seville, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Seattle and San Diego.

He began studying guitar at the age of 10 under protegees of Segovia and the Romero Brothers,...