Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Guitarist de Alva to bring Flamenco culture to Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/15/2022 at 9:03am

Flamenco artist David de Alva will perform with a singer and a dancer at Fallbrook Library Aug. 6.

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library present a free Flamenco Cultural Experience complete with music, dancing and singing on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

David de Alva was born in Madrid, Spain, while both his parents were touring with the internationally known Flamenco Dance Company, Pilar Lopez. Musical diversity is one of de Alva 's most distinguished traits. He has performed in New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid, Seville, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Seattle and San Diego.

He began studying guitar at the age of 10 under protegees of Segovia and the Romero Brothers,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/15/2022 13:40