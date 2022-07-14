Ragland's win at S.D. County Fair
Last updated 7/15/2022 at 9:11am
RAINBOW – Jack, Marilee and Natasha Ragland participated in the Super Pet Portrait Contest June 30 at the San Diego County Fair, the first of its kind. Jack won a second place for his painting of their feral cat “Chehalis” in Mixed Media category.
In the drawing/pastel category, Marilee won third place for her drawing of “Memos,” their very first family dog t...
