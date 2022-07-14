$12 million available from county for affordable, supportive housing units
Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:21pm
José A. Álvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office
If you can acquire, build or rehabilitate affordable housing units, you may qualify for a loan from the county to help.
Housing and Community Development Services at the County Health and Human Services Agency has released a Notice of Funding Availability for $12 million for the acquisition, construction, and/or rehabilitation of multi-family affordable housing units for extremely low-income people and families. Applications will be accepted for a three-month period, ending at 2 p.m. Sept. 30.
The NOFA includes $12 million from th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)