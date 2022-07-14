$12 million available from county for affordable, supportive housing units

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

If you can acquire, build or rehabilitate affordable housing units, you may qualify for a loan from the county to help.

Housing and Community Development Services at the County Health and Human Services Agency has released a Notice of Funding Availability for $12 million for the acquisition, construction, and/or rehabilitation of multi-family affordable housing units for extremely low-income people and families. Applications will be accepted for a three-month period, ending at 2 p.m. Sept. 30.

The NOFA includes $12 million from th...