Affordable Health Screenings are coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Community Baptist Church (Crossway Community Church) will host this community event Aug. 2. The site is located at 731 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone...