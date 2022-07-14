Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Inconclusive diagnostic results lead doctor in new direction

Part 2 in a 2-part series

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:08pm

For some patients, adverse childhood experiences are connected to their completely unexplained illnesses. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

It can and does make a difference when a physician treating a patient goes the extra mile, spends a little more time listening, and is whole-heartedly dedicated to helping that individual.

Dr. David Clarke, an expert in gastroenterology and internal medicine, discussed methods he has found successful when medical tests aren't very revealing.

In just his eighth year of formal medical training, Clarke was referred a patient from another university "where they absolutely could not figure out what was wrong with her [as] she had a very severe gastr...



