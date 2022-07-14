San Diego Botanic Garden to debut 'World of Houseplants'

Visitors get a good look at the plant exhibit in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the San Diego Botanic Garden. Village News/Rachel Cobb photo

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden will be debuting its summer exhibition, World of Houseplants, Saturday, July 16 with the show running through Monday, Sept. 5. SDBG's already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants and wax plants will incorporate hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species.

The seven week run of World of Houseplants, will feature:

Displays in the garden's state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, which will be enhanced in immersive, artistic designs incor...