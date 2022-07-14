Support group to learn about grieving someone living

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group invites everyone interested to join its monthly meeting, Friday, July 22, 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Timothy Murphy and his presentation will be on "Ambiguous and Anticipatory Loss, Grieving Someone Living, Ways to Cope.”

Dr. Murphy graduated from UC Berkeley with a major in biophysics before attending Dartmouth Medical School. He performed his internship at Andrews Air Force Base and worked for three years as a general practitioner at Hanscom Air F...