Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Support group to learn about grieving someone living

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:03pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group invites everyone interested to join its monthly meeting, Friday, July 22, 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Timothy Murphy and his presentation will be on "Ambiguous and Anticipatory Loss, Grieving Someone Living, Ways to Cope.”

Dr. Murphy graduated from UC Berkeley with a major in biophysics before attending Dartmouth Medical School. He performed his internship at Andrews Air Force Base and worked for three years as a general practitioner at Hanscom Air F...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 19:54