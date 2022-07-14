Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CAST Dance Academy celebrates three decades of theater arts and dance education

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:54pm

CAST dancers perform "Canon in D" in June. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – CAST Dance Academy enters its 30th season of theater arts and dance education in Fallbrook this year. Jennifer Craw carries on the traditions of her mother, Patricia Hornsveld, founder of CAST Dance Academy in 1993, with an ongoing, yet renewed commitment to her community in 2022.

Longtime Fallbrook residents Patricia and Hank Hornsveld have been dedicated to their small town since making it their home in the mid to late 1960's. Raising their two daughters there with exposure to the arts was important to their mother who attended Mount Hood Community College in Oregon where sh...



