Combustible materials on condo balcony leads to damaging fire

A condo in Bonsall had combustible materials on the balcony, July 19, which lead to a fire.

A neighbor called the fire department with a report of smoke coming from the condo on Del Cielo Este in Bonsall.

When firefighters arrived they saw the second story balcony on fire. As a result they brought fire hoses through the front entrance to the condo to start their fight against the balcony fire.

The reporting call came in at 5:38 p.m. and crews were there within five minutes to battle the blaze.

Vista Fire and Oceanside fire assisted North County Fire Protection District. It was contained by 6 p.m. and only affected the balcony, according to a NCFPD spokesperson. The fire was out at 6:10 p.m.

He said a NCFPD Engine stayed behind after the fire was knocked down to overhaul and ascertain the fire was not behind stucco walls and other places.

The residents were not displaced.

The fire is under investigation.