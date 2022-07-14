Crews fighting fire at Gavilan Mountain and Patton Lane

No structures involved

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 7:24am

UPDATE — The fire forward rate of spread has been stopped.

North County Fire Protection is on scene of a fire up at Gavilan Mountain and Patton Lane. The fire is currently at one acre and is not contained.

According to the NCFPD spokesperson, the North County Firefighters have the support of Riverside firefighting resources, San Diego County firefighting resources and air support.

No structures are currently threatened.

The fire is under investigation.

We will update this story.