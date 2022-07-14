Ecology Wrecking Storage fire sent nasty smoke throughout the 76 corridor

ACPD said no hazardous levels of pollutants were noted

Monday's nasty fire at the Ecology Wrecking Storage facility off Airport Road in Oceanside has been knocked down and most of the smoke has dissipated, according to observations and spokesmen.

Multiple agencies fought the fire, which started around 7 a.m. July 18 and included not only Oceanside, but Camp Pendleton, Vista and Carlsbad. HAZMAT and County Health also were at the scene.

In addition, the county Air Pollution Control District Compliance Supervisor Tim Wolff arrived on site. "We no longer have much smoke," Wolff said. "HAZMAT was on scene around 10 a.m. and took readings. He did not detect any hazardous levels."

The rubble pile of mixed plastics, metals and more was around 300-feet x 300-feet x 80-feet high. "It's been reduced to one tenth of that," Wolff said.

Though most agencies have been sent back to stations, some crews remain on scene and the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE: 11:50 am

Oceanside firefighters are dealing with a large nasty, toxic wreckage fire burning at the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage in the 1000 block of W. Airport Road in Oceanside, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. It was reported this morning at about 7 am. He says while there is no direct threat of fire to the Fallbrook area, prevailing winds are carrying toxic smoke throughout the 76 Valley affecting the air in Fallbrook and Bonsall and out towards I-15.

“It’s a hazard. Sleeping Indian, the 76 corridor and Bonsall may be impacted by the smoke,” Choi said.

"If wind causes hazardous smoke to come into our area, then it's best to go inside and close your windows and doors until it's clear. This is only for Fallbrook and Bonsall residents, said PIO Choi.

Assisting Oceanside FD are the fire departments of Camp Pendleton, Vista and Carlsbad. HAZMAT has also been reported to be on sight and County Health.

This is a story in progress and will be updated as more information becomes available.

7:01 am:

Advisory issued for Oceanside scrap fire

A Smoke Advisory has been issued this morning for a fire in Oceanside. According to John Choi, PIO of NCFPD, "Oceanside Fire is on scene of a large wreckage fire in the area of the 1000 block of W. Airport Road in Oceanside. This is inside the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site. The smoke column may be visible from our district."

This is a developing story. We will keep it updated as information becomes available.