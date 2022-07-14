Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County

Last updated 7/15/2022 at 10:42am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts

of San Diego County from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the

National Weather Service.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected in Borrego Springs and the San

Diego deserts with temperatures up to 116.

Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illness,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.