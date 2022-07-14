Fallbrook welcomes first deputy explorer since COVID-19

Lt. Aldo Hernandez, left, commander of the San Diego Sheriff's Department substation in Fallbrook, congratulates Jovan Durham, Jr. at the June 30 graduation ceremony for one-week explorer academy. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

It's been a big year for 18-year-old Jovan Durham, Jr., who moved from Vista to Fallbrook last year with his parents. He graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School on June 8; and on June 30 graduated from the eight-day explorer academy program coordinated by the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Durham will begin studies at Cal State San Marcos in the fall, majoring in criminology and criminal justice with the goal of joining the FBI after completing six years of study.

His new Fallbrook residence is perfect to be assigned to the Fallbrook substatio...