June San Diego County Primary elections votes are finally official

Statewide tallies are not available until July 15

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The San Diego County June Primary elections results are finally official as of July 7. Of the 1,993,896 registered voters in San Diego County, the voter turnout was only 34.9 percent. That equates to 674,608 votes cast.

The State results will not be final until July 15. We will do another story then to announce the top two candidates for statewide seats.

The San Diego County final results are:

Governor – Gavin Newsom, Democrat, 52.31-percent of the vote

Brian Dahle, Republican – 23.13-percent of the vote

Lt. Governor – Eleni Kounalakis,...