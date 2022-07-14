Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

June San Diego County Primary elections votes are finally official

Statewide tallies are not available until July 15

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:11pm



Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The San Diego County June Primary elections results are finally official as of July 7. Of the 1,993,896 registered voters in San Diego County, the voter turnout was only 34.9 percent. That equates to 674,608 votes cast.

The State results will not be final until July 15. We will do another story then to announce the top two candidates for statewide seats.

The San Diego County final results are:

Governor – Gavin Newsom, Democrat, 52.31-percent of the vote

Brian Dahle, Republican – 23.13-percent of the vote

Lt. Governor – Eleni Kounalakis,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 22:58