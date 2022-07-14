Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Missing girl found in Escondido and returned home to Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:10pm

Yana Macdermot enjoys a Happy Meal after being located by deputies in Escondido. From there she was reunited with her family. Village News/SDSD Fallbrook Substation photo

Village News Staff

A few tense hours July 6 surrounded the disappearance of Yanina "Yana" Macdermot, a 19-year-old woman, who is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

Yana was found at a Starbucks in Escondido at 3440 Del Lago Blvd in Escondido, according to Lt. Aldo Hernandez, of the San Diego Sheriff Department Fallbrook substation.

The events leading up to her discovery started the morning of Wednesday, July 6 at about 5:13 a.m. Her parents noticed a chair next to their fence and Yana could not be found in the house. Somehow, Yana managed to take a bus out of Fallbroo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/14/2022 22:00