Missing girl found in Escondido and returned home to Fallbrook

Yana Macdermot enjoys a Happy Meal after being located by deputies in Escondido. From there she was reunited with her family. Village News/SDSD Fallbrook Substation photo

Village News Staff

A few tense hours July 6 surrounded the disappearance of Yanina "Yana" Macdermot, a 19-year-old woman, who is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

Yana was found at a Starbucks in Escondido at 3440 Del Lago Blvd in Escondido, according to Lt. Aldo Hernandez, of the San Diego Sheriff Department Fallbrook substation.

The events leading up to her discovery started the morning of Wednesday, July 6 at about 5:13 a.m. Her parents noticed a chair next to their fence and Yana could not be found in the house. Somehow, Yana managed to take a bus out of Fallbroo...