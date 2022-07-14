Rattlesnakes are out and active

Southern California Rattlesnake Removal man Alex Trejo can help

An expert on rattlesnakes, Alex Trejo holds one that is about as long as he is tall.

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

Southern California rattlesnakes are out and aggressive.

They started coming out in the spring and North County Fire Protection District has been out on many public service calls to remove them from residents' homes, garages and sheds.

According to NCFPD spokesperson John Choi, nine out of 10 calls for snake removals are rattlesnakes.

"We've flown a couple kids with bites to the hospital," he said.

Alex Trejo, of socalrattlesnakeremoval.com, has removed his fair share of snakes and has a keen understanding of them.

"Though rattlesnakes come...