By City News Service 

Showers, Thunderstorms Roll Across San Diego County

 
Last updated 7/18/2022 at 8:11am



SAN DIEGO - Record low temperatures were set in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service announced today.

It was 68 in Ramona, the highest minimum temperature recorded since 2006 when it was 67.

It was 91 in Borrego, the highest minimum temperature recorded since 2009 when it was 85.

A few showers and thunderstorms rolled across San Diego County early Sunday morning with Barona recording 0.04 inches of rain, and Alpine and Ramona recording 0.01 inches, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning was issued until 8 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County deserts, including Borrego Springs, with dangerously hot conditions

and temperatures reaching 114 degrees.

Strong high pressure over the Southwest was predicted to bring hot summer weather inland while sea breezes and a shallow marine layer could keep

coastal areas much cooler.

Monsoon flow was expected to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to the entire region through Monday, the NWS said.

Hot, dry weather returns Tuesday through Friday, followed by cooling next weekend as the upper high over the Southwest weakens.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

