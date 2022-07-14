Two children injured as truck crashes into Fallbrook home

At 2:39 am Sunday, a truck crashed into a home, displacing seven people, and sending two children to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two sleeping children sustained minor injuries and were transported to Children's Hospital after a truck crashed into their home at 1325 Winter Haven road in Fallbrook at 2:39 am Sunday morning. The driver and passenger of the truck were transported to Palomar Hospital with critical injuries.

Courtesy NCFPD A truck crashed into this home on Winter Haven at 2:39 am, sending two children to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to John Choi, PIO for NCFPD, the truck came through the exterior wall into the room where they the minor children were sleeping.

The crash displaced seven people from the home. A fifth person inside the house was evaluated but not transported to the hospital, against medical advice.

The truck was removed by 5 am and the house boarded up. It is not known at this time what the cause of the crash was or if the adults in the truck knew the residents of the home.

This is a breaking story and more will be reported as the information becomes available.