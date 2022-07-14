Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Village News 

Two children injured as truck crashes into Fallbrook home

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2022 at 9:03pm

Courtesy NCFPD

At 2:39 am Sunday, a truck crashed into a home, displacing seven people, and sending two children to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two sleeping children sustained minor injuries and were transported to Children's Hospital after a truck crashed into their home at 1325 Winter Haven road in Fallbrook at 2:39 am Sunday morning. The driver and passenger of the truck were transported to Palomar Hospital with critical injuries.

Courtesy NCFPD

A truck crashed into this home on Winter Haven at 2:39 am, sending two children to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to John Choi, PIO for NCFPD, the truck came through the exterior wall into the room where they the minor children were sleeping.

The crash displaced seven people from the home. A fifth person inside the house was evaluated but not transported to the hospital, against medical advice.

The truck was removed by 5 am and the house boarded up. It is not known at this time what the cause of the crash was or if the adults in the truck knew the residents of the home.

This is a breaking story and more will be reported as the information becomes available.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/18/2022 05:57