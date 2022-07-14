Soroptimists enjoy garden-themed potluck for officers installation
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:19pm
VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers at a garden-themed potluck held Saturday, June 25, in a member's backyard in Vista.
The women's club is part of Soroptimist International, a global organization with members in 121 countries all working to educate, empower and enable women and girls locally and globally.
New members are always welcome. Visit www.soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected]
Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)