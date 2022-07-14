Soroptimists enjoy garden-themed potluck for officers installation

Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:19pm

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland's incoming board and members are, from left, Sherry Luz (Delegate), Runa Gunnars, Lani Beltrano (Membership Director), Catherine Manis (Fundraising Director), Karen Thompson (Delegate), Eden Weinberger (Delegate), Dyana Preti (Programs Director), Ellen Clark (Assistant Treasurer), Jennifer Luz-Olson (Incoming President), Kaye Van Nevel (Delegate) and Lynn Flanagan (Region Director). Village News/Jackie Huyck photo

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers at a garden-themed potluck held Saturday, June 25, in a member's backyard in Vista.

The women's club is part of Soroptimist International, a global organization with members in 121 countries all working to educate, empower and enable women and girls locally and globally.

New members are always welcome. Visit www.soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected]

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.

