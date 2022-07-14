Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Speaker will bring Battle of Little Bighorn to life at Temecula Valley Historical Society meeting

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:20pm



Dr. Mark S. Bellnap will speak to the Temecula Valley Historical Society on the Battle of the Little Bighorn, a subject he has studied for about 25 years at 6 p.m., Monday, July 25.

Bellnap will tell about the little-known secondary fight, the Battle on Reno-Beenten Hill, which took place on the same day. He will give a background on the two fights and will examine whether or not General Custer and others may have disobeyed orders by initiating the battles.

The program will not be political in nature and will not analyze whether the U.S. Government or Native American people were right or...



