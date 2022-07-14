How to join a senior softball team

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball teams play Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Ingold Sports Park off Olive Hill and Mission. Game time is 4 p.m. The league is in its 22nd year and is open to players from 50 up. The oldest players are 80 and Diane Hein is in the Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

Anyone interested in joining them can visit the players most weekdays at 3:30 p.m. at Field #2 at Ingold to stretch, practice, and get a good feeling about joining them for a season. Teams warm up approximately one half hour before game time. Visitors can also stay for a few innings to get add...