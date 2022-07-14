Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Howley scores tying run in win over tournament champions

Throws out three runners trying to steal

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:46pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the Triple Crown International Challenge youth softball tournament June 24-26 in Westminster, Colorado, Baylee Howley scored the tying run in her team’s win against the eventual tournament champions and also threw out three base runners trying to steal.

Although Howley is a lifelong Fallbrook resident, one of her grandfathers was born in the Philippines and she was part of the Filipino national youth softball team which participated in the 2021 and 2022 Triple Crown International Challenge tournaments.

“It was super exciting,” Howley said....



