Need for horses results in Ida Needa Drink victory

San Luis Rey horses first through fourth

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:48pm

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Ida Needa Drink, ridden by jockey Kyle Frey, heads for the finish line, six lengths ahead of Lady Audubon. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Walther Solis, who trains San Luis Rey Training Center filly Ida Needa Drink, had planned to run her next during the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club summer meet rather than at Los Alamitos Race Course. At the request of the track, Solis entered Ida Needa Drink in the fourth race July 10 at Los Alamitos.

"They needed another horse. They called me," Solis said.

Solis already had Lady Audubon in the five-furlong dirt race for 2-year-old fillies who had not broken their maiden. Ida Needa Drink won that race and Lady Audubon finished second.

"I was pleased with the res...



